Matthew Caleb Long, 36, was sentenced Thursday in U.S. District Court in Greeneville to a prison term of 87 months after entering a guilty plea to possession with the intent to distribute five grams or more of methamphetamine.
Long, who listed a Rogersville address in 2021, was also sentenced by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker to four years’ supervised release upon completion of his sentence, and fined $5,000.
Other charges against Long were dismissed in satisfaction to the drug offense plea.
Long’s plea agreement states that he knowingly possessed methamphetamine, intended to distribute the drug and possessed at least five grams of meth.
Long was charged on Jan. 13, 2021, by Greene County sheriff’s deputies after a deputy paced a motorcycle at 83 mph in a 55 mph zone on West Andrew Johnson Highway. A traffic stop was attempted but Long fled on the motorcycle, which crashed in a grass median.
Found on Long was a .45 caliber handgun and two plastic bags containing 7.1 grams of meth.
Long “now admits that he intended to distribute more than five grams of the methamphetamine that he possessed,” the plea agreement states
Long’s sentencing level was increased because he possessed a “dangerous weapon” at the time of his arrest, according to the plea agreement.
Long was represented by a federal public defender. Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Christian Lampe prosecuted the case for the government.
Long was remanded to the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Long is also scheduled to appear for arraignment March 31 in Greene County Criminal Court on charges related to the case.