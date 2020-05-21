Bryce Allen Hill, 22, of 603 N. Hill St., was charged Wednesday night by Greeneville police with aggravated criminal trespass and pubic intoxication.
Police responded about 10:15 p.m. Wednesday to the 500 block of North Irish Street and spoke with a woman who said she backed into her driveway and went to get her 2-year-old son.
When she opened the door to her truck, she noticed it “rocking” and a man later identified as Hill was sitting in the passenger seat. She told him to leave, and Hill called her “someone else’s name,” Officer Derek Casteel said in a report.
Hill got out and walked a short distance away while the woman got two small children out of the truck. She tried to lock the truck but Hill got back into the passenger-side seat, the report said. The two exchanged words and Hill eventually got out of the truck and and began walking down the street.
A sheriff’s deputy saw Hill standing outside where he lives. As the deputy called for backup, Hill ran into the house. Hill was taken into custody a short time later. He had slurred speech and was unsteady on his feet, the report said.
Hill was held on bond pending a first appearance in General Sessions Court.