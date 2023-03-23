Man Revived After Overdose Charged With DUI Mar 23, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man who allegedly overdosed on fentanyl Wednesday was charged with driving under the influence after being revived with Narcan, according to Greeneville police.Dylan Anthony Neal, 21, of 262 S. Rufe Taylor Road, was taken into custody about 12:30 p.m. Wednesday. He was also charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.Neal was charged after being released from Greeneville Community Hospital, where he was taken after police responded to the parking lot of a Bohannan Avenue industry about a man overdosing on drugs.Neal “had a white powdery substance determined to be suspected fentanyl all over him and in the driver's seat of his vehicle,” Officer Jerry Goforth said in a report.The car was running when officers arrived. Neal was unconscious and a dose of Narcan was administered. Neal received a second dose when Greene County-Greeneville EMS arrived, the report said.Nalaxone, marketed under the brand name Narcan, counteracts the effects of an opioid overdose and is carried by first responders in Greene County.After the Narcan was administered, Neal “then became alert and combative” and was handcuffed before being placed in an ambulance. He was charged after being medically released from the hospital.THC wax, suspected marijuana, a glass bong and other paraphernalia was found in Neal’s car. He was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in court. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Crime Pharmacology Criminal Law Medicine Law Police Security And Public Safety Chemistry Transportation Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy Arrest Made In Connection With 2021 Caitlin Crum Death