A man overdosing on drugs Monday afternoon was revived and then found to have active arrest warrants by Greeneville police.
A records check showed that Joshua W. Willis, 36, of 116 Curtis St., had two active violation of probation warrants. He was taken into custody pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.
Police were called about 3:15 p.m. Monday to the parking lot of Greeneville’s Finest Car Wash at 1004 W. Vann Road about a possible drug overdose. Greene County-Greeneville EMS had Willis in an ambulance.
A friend of Willis told police that he had performed CPR until EMS arrived after Willis “turned blue and fell to the ground,” Officer Jon Luke Myers said.
The friend and a woman on scene said they had picked Willis up in the parking lot of the McDonald’s restaurant on Asheville Highway. A records check was run and Willis was found to have the active arrest warrants.
Willis was taken into custody after being released by EMS. He was held without bond pending his court appearance.