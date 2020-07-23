A man who allegedly ran from sheriff’s deputies about 3 p.m. Wednesday while being taken into custody on an active arrest warrant was charged with evading arrest along with drug and gun-related possession offenses.
Dustin Lynn Shelton, 25, of 8780 107 Cutoff, was also charged with possession of schedule II drug, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug and being a felon in possession of a firearm
Shelton was served the violation of probation warrant out of Greene County Criminal Court after being taken into custody, Deputy Cindy Boling said in a report.
Shelton was seen walking out of his house toward the mailbox. Deputies made contact with Shelton, who was told he had a warrant for his arrest.
Shelton initially appeared compliant. One handcuff was placed on him, but as then second was being applied to his wrist he “jerked away and took off running,” the report said.
Shelton allegedly ignored repeated commands to stop and ran through his yard, down Ash Meadow Drive, into a field and across a barbed wire fence. Shelton continued running behind several houses, through the woods and across Shakerag Road through a yard, the report said.
Shelton attempted to cross another fence when a deputy caught up to him and placed him under arrest.
Deputies patted Shelton down and found a tin can containing suspected methamphetamine, two straws with white residue, five plastic bags and five 9 mm bullets in a front pocket.
Also found in a pocket were 17 blue and 10 orange pills, along with two other 9 mm bullets.
The pills were determined to be Clonazepam and Suboxone.
Shelton was held without bond pending a first appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.