A Knoxville man seen allegedly going through vehicles on York Drive early Monday was charged by Greeneville police with theft of property and evading arrest.
Charged was Derrick A. Hale, 33, of Boggs Drive, Knoxville.
Police received a call about 1:50 a.m. Monday about a man seen inside two vehicles in a driveway in the 100 block of York Drive. One of the owners confronted Hale in the yard and got into a fight that resulted in Hale losing his shirt, Officer Chase Bible said in a report.
Homeowners told police that Hale ran away. When located by officers behind a York Drive house, he allegedly refused multiple commands to stop. Hale ran about 100 yards and was found hiding behind a small tree, the report said.
Hale was ordered to show his hands and lay down on the ground.
A home security video is available that shows Hale enter the vehicles, take a hat and place it on his head, the report said.
Hale was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.