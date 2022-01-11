A father supervising 3-year-old twins when a fire broke out 18 months ago in the camper they lived in, killing one and severely burning the other, entered a guilty plea Monday in Greene County Criminal Court to two counts of attempted child abuse/neglect.
Robert R. Inbody, 39, was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to 10 years on each count to run consecutively, with the prison term to be served on supervised probation following 12 months’ jail time for each conviction, according to court documents. Inbody was given credit for time served.
The camper fire occurred on May 6, 2020, at 1435 Woolsey Road.
Presentments last year by a Greene County Grand Jury charged Inbody with two counts of aggravated child endangerment. The amended charges Inbody entered guilty pleas to and his sentence were part of a plea agreement.
“I think we will reach a fair resolution,” Assistant District Attorney General Ritchie Collins said before the plea was formally entered in court.
Two counts of accessory after the fact to aggravated child neglect filed against the mother of the children were dismissed Monday by the District Attorney General’s Office. Devin Lee Cullum-Black, 41, was not at the camper when the fire broke out.
Cole Able Elijah Black, 3, died in the fire. The boy’s twin sister, Bobby Caliber Black, suffered second- and third-degree burns. She was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center and later transferred to the pediatric intensive care burn ward at Wake Forest Baptist Health in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.
She has since been released. The little girl’s condition has improved but she will continue to require treatment “for some time,” Collins said.
“Under the circumstances, she is doing well,” Collins said.
Inbody was operating a welder near the camper when the fire started, according to a Greene County Sheriff’s Department arrest warrant. The welder was powered by a nearby generator.
“Due to the welding helmet and the noise of the generator (Inbody) was unable to adequately supervise the child and did not know the camper had caught on fire,” an affidavit of complaint said.
Charges were filed against Inbody following the fire. The grand jury presentments state that Inbody committed offenses he was initially charged with by knowingly exposing or failing to protect the children from neglect “resulting in physical injury or imminent danger.”
The act of endangerment “resulted in serious bodily injury,” a presentment states.
The 30-foot camper was destroyed in the fire. Both children were left unattended inside “for an indeterminate time,” one complaint said.
Witnesses told deputies that Inbody pulled the girl out of a camper window and handed her to another person before leaving the property on a four-wheeler. Reports filed by an investigator allege Cullum-Black, who had gone to the store and arrived after the fire started, assisted Inbody after he fled.
Inbody made efforts to save both children before he left the scene, Collins said.
Cullum-Black allegedly picked Inbody up in Kingsport and took him to a Greeneville motel. Authorities located the couple at the motel the day after the camper fire.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation assisted with the investigation.
Inbody “left the scene in an attempt to avoid speaking with authorities concerning the incident,” a TBI news release at the time said.
Investigators found that extension cords run from a nearby trailer had been spliced together, a deputy’s report said.
Black is in custody in Arkansas on an unrelated matter, Collins said. He said the little girl burned in the fire lives with family members.