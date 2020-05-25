A man sustained serious injuries Sunday when he wrecked an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) in Mosheim.
Travis Tweed, no address given, was airlifted to Johnson City Medical Center early Sunday afternoon after the accident, according to a report from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Tweed was operating the ATV near 60 Beverly Hills Drive when something occurred that caused him to wreck the vehicle, the report stated.
He was found lying on the roadway while the ATV had flipped over a guardrail. The report stated that Tweed was not wearing a helmet.
He was then transported by the Wings medical air transport helicopter to the hospital, the report stated. A condition report was not available Monday morning.
Also responding to the scene were the Greeneville-Greene County Emergency Medical Services, the Midway Volunteer Fire Department and the Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department.