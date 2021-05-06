A man injured an officer-involved shooting in December was indicted this week by a Greene County Grand Jury on charges of aggravated burglary, unlawful possession of a weapon and theft of property valued at less than $1,000.
Mark A. Hanselman, 55, of Vincennes, Indiana, will be arraigned May 14 in Greene County Criminal Court.
Hanselman was among about 20 people indicted Monday on various charges by the grand jury. Most will be arraigned May 14 in Criminal Court.
Hanselman was wounded on Dec. 3, 2020, after allegedly breaking into a Greene County house.
Hanselman was also charged after arrest with being a fugitive from justice.
Hanselman allegedly broke into a Laughlin Road house and stole a rifle before sheriff’s deputies arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon. He allegedly did not comply and suffered gunshot wounds.
Hanselman was awaiting surgery in Johnson City Medical Center when he walked out of the hospital sometime during the night of Dec. 10 or morning of Dec. 11, 2020. He was captured by Johnson City police later on Dec. 11 after a multi-agency search and transferred to the Greene County Detention Center, where he remains in custody.
Hanselman has holds against him pending in Indiana.
Hanselman was seen by one resident leaving the house after the alleged burglary carrying a Marlin .22 caliber rifle allegedly taken from an upstairs bedroom. A credit card belonging to the victim was also found on Hanselman, along with several .22 caliber bullets, a detective’s report said.
A records check while Hanselman was being booked into the Greene County Detention Center found he is a convicted felon on parole who served time in Indiana Department of Correction prisons.
Hanselman has a full extradition warrant on file from an Indiana parole board.
The indictment says that Hanselman knowingly entered the Laughlin Road house “and did commit or attempt to commit a theft.” In the process, he took a firearm and credit card without the owner’s consent, according to the indictment.
Hanselman knowingly possessed a gun “after having been convicted of a felony involving the use or attempted use of force or violence,” the indictment states.
Authorities have not said why Hanselman was in Northeast Tennessee. He had no connection to residents of the house he allegedly burglarized.
OTHER INDICTMENTS
Others indicted Monday by the Greene County Grand Jury include:
- Jerry C. Bentley, 37, of Park Avenue, Church Hill: driving under the influence, driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license.
- Chrislynne C. Brown, 22, of 115 Poes Lane, Bulls Gap: intentional killing of an animal.
- Garrett Dustin Cameron, 31, of Hiwassee Street, Newport: two counts of assault and public intoxication.
- Lesia J. Crawford, 55, of 4340 Jearoldstown Road, Chuckey: burglary and theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Jason L. Eisenhour, 42, of 2075 Glenwood Drive: assault; in a separate indictment, possession of a Schedule III controlled substance-buprenorphine.
- Terry D. Evans, 56, of 650 Kelly Lane: driving under the influence.
- April Elaine Fox, 41, of 730 Old Stage Road: driving under the influence and violation of the open container law.
- Timothy R. Kilday, 62, of 441 Fairgrounds Road: driving under the influence, violation of the implied consent law and reckless endangerment.
- Jason T. McLain, 46, of 395 Swanay Road: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and violation of the vehicle registration law.
- Ashley Nicole Phipps, 40, of 202 Ross Blvd.: unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal simulation.
- Connie Diane Poore, 44, of 1760 Baileyton Main St.: theft of property valued at $1,000 or less.
- Nicole M. Samaniego, 47, of 1046 Kingsport Highway: possession of a Schedule II controlled substance-methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of the seat belt law and violation of financial responsibility.
- Donald Lynn Watts, 38, of 55 Cobble Lane: two counts of forgery; in a separate indictment, two counts of forgery; in a third indictment, two counts of forgery.
- Quanardel L. Wells, 28, of 106 Henry St.: unlawful possession of a weapon and aggravated assault.