Mark A. Hanselman’s alleged actions before he was wounded Dec. 3 in an officer-involved shooting in Greene County are included in warrants served on the 55-year-old Indiana man Saturday.
Hanselman had a first appearance Monday in Greene County General Sessions Court. He has a return hearing scheduled Dec. 21.
Hanselman allegedly broke into a Laughlin Road house in Greene County and stole a rifle before sheriff’s deputies arrived and ordered him to drop the weapon. He allegedly did not comply and suffered gunshot wounds.
Hanselman was scheduled to have surgery Friday at Johnson City Medical Center but walked away from the hospital between Thursday night and Friday morning. He was taken into custody later Friday by Johnson City police and moved to the Greene County Detention Center.
Hanselman is charged with aggravated burglary, theft under $1,000, being a felon in possession of a firearm and a fugitive from justice.
A Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release said the situation Dec. 3 near the Laughlin Road house escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking Hanselman. His wounds have not been disclosed.
Affidavits of complaint filed by sheriff’s Detective Sgt. Toby Price said that Hanselman entered the house in the 300 block of Laughlin Road, off Buckingham Road, while the owners were not present.
Hanselman was seen by one resident leaving the house carrying a Marlin .22 caliber rifle allegedly taken from an upstairs bedroom. A credit card belonging to the victim was also found on Hanselman, along with several .22 caliber bullets. the report said.
The woman who called deputies was returning home when she saw Hanselman leaving the house carrying the gun, which is valued at $200.
Hanselman was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident by Johnson City police after a multi-agency search. He was discovered missing from the hospital about 6:30 a.m. Friday. Hanselman wasn’t under guard because he had not yet been formally served with any warrants relating to his actions on Dec. 3, sheriff Wesley Holt Holt said.
Hanselman, who listed an address in Vincennes, Indiana, has a long record of criminal convictions in that state. He was released from Indiana State Prison in December 2019, according to the Indiana Department of Correction. A records check while he was being booked into the Greene County Detention Center found Hanselman is a convicted felon on parole, a report said.
He has a “full extradition warrant” from an Indiana parole board that states Hanselman was conditionally released on parole from the Indiana State Prison.
Indiana will extradite Hanselman when charges in Tennessee are resolved. Authorities have not said why Hanselman was in Northeast Tennessee. He did not know the residents of the house he allegedly burglarized, authorities said.