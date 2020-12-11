A man wounded Dec. 3 in an officer-involved shooting walked out of Johnson City Medical Center between Thursday night and Friday morning and was later taken back into custody, authorities said.
A daylong search for 55-year-old Mark A. Hanselman resulted in his apprehension by the Johnson City Police Department on North North Street, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said Friday afternoon.
Hanselman suffered unspecified wounds after being shot by a sheriff’s deputy on Dec. 3 after allegedly refusing to drop a rifle on a Laughlin Road property in Greene County. Hanselman had allegedly taken the rifle from a house and was trying to set the garage on fire when one of the residents called for help.
Hanselman was taken to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of his injuries and was scheduled to have surgery Friday, Holt said.
He may have walked out of the Intensive Care Unit area of the hospital. Hanselman was discovered missing from his room about 6:30 a.m. Friday, Holt said. There was apparently no one guarding him because he has not been formally charged with any crimes. Arrest warrants charging Hanselman with aggravated burglary and theft under $1,000 have been issued but not yet served because of his injuries, Holt said.
“He was not an inmate. He was up there for medical care and he wasn’t charged yet,” Holt said. “He was supposed to have surgery (Friday).”
Hanselman was taken into custody Friday afternoon without incident and placed under guard, Holt said.
Johnson City police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were among agencies looking for Hanselman, who has a lengthy criminal record in Indiana. It was not immediately known what brought him to Greene County one week ago and led to the encounter with sheriff’s deputies that left him hospitalized.
A news release Friday afternoon from the Greene County Sheriff’s Department said an “alert citizen” called 911 to report a suspicious person on North North Street in Johnson City.
“The JCPD took Hanselman into custody. He was taken to a local hospital and placed under guard,” the news release said.
East Tennessee State University near the hospital issued a shelter in place advisory Friday morning for students and staff in an alert about Hanselman. It claimed he was "armed and dangerous." Holt said Friday afternoon Hanselman was not believed to be armed.
On the afternoon of Dec. 3, the sheriff’s department received a 911 call from a resident of the 300 block of Laughlin Road, off Buckingham Road near the Nolichucky River.
The caller said she arrived home and saw a man inside her garage attempting to set it on fire. A few minutes later, the caller told dispatchers that the man, later identified as Hanselman, had a gun.
Deputies arrived and made contact with Hanselman on a lawn near the home. He was armed with a rifle.
A TBI news release said that “the situation escalated, resulting in one deputy firing shots, striking the subject.”
No law enforcement officers were injured during the incident.
Authorities earlier said Hanselman drove his car into a tree on a nearby property, then walked across a grassy area to the victim’s house. Hanselman apparently entered the house and emerged with the rifle before allegedly attempting to set fire to the garage.
Hanselman’s criminal record in Indiana includes convictions on counts of burglary, robbery, resisting law enforcement, auto theft and receiving stolen auto parts.
Hanselman was released from prison in December 2019 and was on parole in the Evansville Parole District of Indiana, according to Indiana Department of Correction records.