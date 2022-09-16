An Indiana man shot by a sheriff’s deputy during the alleged burglary of a Greene County house in 2020 was sentenced Thursday to 57 months in prison in U.S. District Court in Greeneville.
Mark Allen Hanselman, 56, was convicted of criminal possession of a stolen firearm.
At a May hearing, Hanselman agreed to plead guilty to the felony firearms-related offense. He was sentenced by U.S. District Judge Clifton L. Corker.
Hanselman remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.
Hanselman’s plea agreement states that he knowingly possessed a stolen rifle, that the gun had been shipped or transported in interstate commerce, and Hanselman “knew or had reasonable cause to believe that the firearm had been stolen.”
Hanselman is charged in state court with aggravated burglary, possession of a weapon by a convicted felon and theft of property valued up to $1,000. He was scheduled for a Sept. 7 jury trial in Greene County Criminal Court. The trial date was continued to Jan. 12, 2023, by Judge John F. Dugger Jr.
On Dec. 3, 2020, authorities said, Hanselman broke into a Laughlin Road house in Greene County and stole a rifle before sheriff’s deputies arrived.
A call to Greene County 911 was made about a burglary in progress by one of the occupants, who had returned home “and raised her garage door to find (Hanselman) inside her garage,” holding a spray paint can “and appeared that he was attempting to start a fire,” according to his federal court plea agreement.
The 911 dispatcher was told that Hanselman had a long gun while inside the garage.
“The victim began to retreat down her driveway while the defendant seemed agitated and angry, stating that he wasn’t going to prison,” the court document states.
Deputies arrived and located Hanselman, who was armed with the rifle. He allegedly ignored “multiple commands” to drop the weapon and advanced toward deputies, “again ignoring commands.”
Hanselman was shot in the shoulder by a deputy. The victim determined that a Marlin Firearms 22-caliber semi-automatic rifle was stolen from an upstairs bedroom of the house, along with several bullets and a credit card.
“The victim provided deputies with a video she had taken of the defendant while he was in her garage holding the stolen rifle in his hands,” the plea agreement states.
Hanselman was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. He was awaiting surgery during the night of Dec. 10, 2020, when he walked out of the hospital. Hanselman was captured by Johnson City police on Dec. 11, 2020, after a multi-agency search and transferred to the Greene County Detention Center.
Hanselman has a lengthy record of criminal convictions in Indiana. He was released from prison in that state in December 2019, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Hanselman was a convicted felon on parole at the time of the December 2020 Greene County incident.
The federal court sentencing document for Hanselman specifies that any sentence imposed as a result of the pending burglary and theft of property charges in Greene County, or charges he was sought on in Indiana, would be served consecutively to the 57-month prison term.
Authorities have not said why Hanselman was in Greene County. He had no connection to residents of the house he burglarized, investigators said.