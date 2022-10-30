Greeneville Police Department officers continued an investigation Sunday morning in connection with the shooting of two people overnight at 1040 Old Asheville Highway. A man who lived at the address, 22-year-old Juan Tauscher, later died of wounds suffered in the shooting. The identity and condition of the second shooting victim had not been released as of Sunday afternoon.
Greeneville police continued an investigation Sunday morning into the shooting of two people about 3 a.m. Sunday in the area of 1040 Old Asheville Highway. A K-9 dog was called in to inspect several vehicles parked in the yard of the home near the intersection with Whirlwind Road as detectives spoke with the occupants. One of the shooting victims, 22-year-old Juan Tauscher, later died of his wounds, police said. An investigation is ongoing.
Sun Photo By Ken Little
One of two people shot early Sunday in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway has died, according to Greeneville police.
Police were notified by a local hospital that 22-year-old Juan Tauscher, of 1040 Old Asheville Highway, “died from his wounds,” Detective Capt. Tim Davis wrote in a news release.
The identity and condition of the other shooting victim was not immediately available Sunday afternoon.
An investigation is ongoing.
About 3 a.m. Sunday, police responded to a report of gunshots in the 1000 block of Old Asheville Highway.
“When officers arrived, they found two people who had sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were transported to a local hospital for treatment,” according to a news release.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call at 3:01 a.m. Sunday about a “shooting in progress.”
“At this point, we have not identified a suspect in this incident,” according to the earlier police department release.
Circumstances surrounding the shootings remain under investigation. Police ask for the public’s help.
Anyone in the area of Old Asheville Highway or Whirlwind Road who has surveillance footage of the roadway is asked to contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111 and choose the Criminal Investigation option, then select Detective Billy Christy or Davis.
Tauscher's address is across the street from Woodfield Road and near the Whirlwind Road intersection.
The body will be sent to the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University for an autopsy.
The small, one-story house at 1040 Old Asheville Highway was surrounded by yellow crime scene tape Sunday morning. Investigators had cleared the scene outside by Sunday afternoon.