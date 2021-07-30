Greeneville police are investigating a shooting that happened shortly before 10 p.m. Thursday in the 200 block of Pinecrest Drive.
Dusty S. Neal, 33, of Jewell Sayler Lane, was shot in the right leg. Neal was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Friday morning.
Police responded to an apartment at 204 Pinecrest Drive on a report of multiple gunshots. Officers saw a man and woman lying in a ditch between apartment buildings.
“Officers gave commands to the individuals to keep their hands up while officers approached the scene,” a report said.
They found Neal bleeding from his right leg. Neal told police “he had been shot in the same leg he had broken,” the report said.
The woman with Neal told officers she heard a fight outside and went to render aid to Neal. Police also provided aid to Neal.
Multiple officers arrived on scene and set up a perimeter around the crime scene. The Greeneville Fire Department and Greene County-Greeneville EMS arrived and provided first aid to Neal.