An investigation continues into a shooting about 5:10 p.m. Tuesday outside a house at 2355 Ripley Island Road in Afton where a burglary had been reported earlier.
Deputies were called to the address by the property owner. The property owner was standing in the road talking to a man who was sitting on the ground outside a vehicle.
“The male sitting on the ground was complaining about being shot by the homeowner,” Deputy Michael T. Jones said in a report.
The homeowner turned his gun over to deputies.
The man on the ground, identified in the report as James E. Stanley, had a gunshot wound “where his kidneys would be located,” the report said. Greene County-Greeneville EMS was notified and took Stanley to Johnson City Medical Center.
Sheriff Wesley Holt said Wednesday the gunshot injuries were not life-threatening. Stanley’s condition was not available Wednesday.
Sheriff’s detectives secured the scene.
Recovered from Stanley’s vehicle were a hand dolly and two gas cans allegedly taken from the house. The owner of the Ripley Island Road property gave deputies a Kingsport address.
Earlier Tuesday, deputies were called about a burglary at the same house. A wood stove and sewing machine were among items reported stolen.
The front door to the house had been kicked in and windows were broken in the burglary, a report said.