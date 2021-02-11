A 60-year-old man died Wednesday of apparent gunshot wounds in Midway in what the Greene County Sheriff’s Department is terming a homicide.
Steven Wilds “appeared to have been shot at a residence along Warrensburg Road,” a sheriff’s department news release said.
Shortly before 10 a.m. Wednesday, the sheriff’s department received a call “reporting that a man appeared to have been shot at a residence along Warrensburg Road in Midway,” the news release said.
Deputies found Wilds inside the home “deceased from apparent gunshot wounds.”
During the subsequent investigation, a person of interest was developed and taken into custody on unrelated charges.
An investigation is ongoing.
“Charges in connection to the homicide are pending,” the release said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department with the investigation.
No additional information was released.