A Greene County man is sought on multiple charges following a “multi-county pursuit” that ended early Thursday when he allegedly crashed a car at the intersection of Kiser Boulevard and Bolton Road.
Kurtis L. Lewis, 32, of Cocke County Road, is sought on arrest warrants issued for resisting arrest, reckless driving, driving on a revoked license-3rd offense, having no proof of vehicle insurance and speeding.
Lewis was the subject of a law enforcement pursuit that began in Knox County. He was being pursued on West Andrew Johnson Highway by White Pine police when Greene County deputies were requested to assist.
The Volkswagen Jetta driven by Lewis was paced on radar being driven at 114 mph, sheriff’s Deputy Chad Moore said in a report. Lewis turned onto Blue Springs Parkway, and the car ran over two sets of spike strips placed in the road,
The car continued and ran over two more sets of spike strips placed on Mimosa Lane and at the Greeneville city limits. Greeneville police assisted as the car continued onto Main Street, onto U.S. 11E and then Kingsport Highway.
The car wrecked about 12:35 a.m. Thursday at the Bolton Road intersection and Lewis fled on foot. Deputies lost sight of Lewis at the intersection of Kingsport Highway and Kiser Boulevard.
Identification belonging to Lewis was found with a wallet, the report said. An investigator said that anyone with information about Lewis’ whereabouts can call 911.