A vehicle pursuit involving sheriff’s deputies that began about 4:20 p.m. Saturday on Marvin Road ended in Hawkins County with a suspect fleeing on foot..
The suspect is identified as 29-year-old Lujack McKinney.
The pursuit began when a pickup truck was seen turning from Gilbreath Road onto Wisecarver Road “at a high rate of speed,” Deputy Luke Fields said in a report.
The truck was seen “skidding completely sideways” through a stop sign as it turned onto Marvin Road. A man was driving and a passenger was in the truck.
Deputies tried to pull the driver over. The truck accelerated on Marvin Road and 911 Central Dispatch was notified a pursuit was in progress.
The pursuit continued onto Self Road, Gap Creek Road and Guthries Green Road into Hawkins County, where the truck turned onto Rush Road, a dead-end street.
When the driver came to the end of the road, he turned off the right side of the road onto a muddy path through the woods and attempted to continue evading deputies. The pursuit continued for about 100 yards until the truck slid off the path and became stuck in a tree line.
The driver got out of the vehicle and began running through a forest next to the truck.
A K-9 handler and K-9 dog had arrived on scene and the two deputies remained inside the patrol car awaiting commands from the K-9 handler, “so as the K-9 officer could be safely utilized.”
Deputies attempted to use the mirrors on the patrol car to determine whether the police dog had been deployed, and the location of the handler.
At that time, a deputy saw “some type of animal run across the mud path and directly follow the path of the driver of the vehicle, leading me to believe that the animal in question was the K-9 officer in pursuit of the fleeing driver,” the report said.
The K-9 handler’s patrol vehicle was seen with the K-9 housing door open. Attempts to radio the handler were unsuccessful. The deputies started to exit the patrol car, opening doors on both sides. The deputy in the passenger seat “was bitten on the back of his right arm by the K-9 officer,” the report said.
The deputies who began the initial pursuit later learned there was no radio reception in the area and the K-9 handler did not receive any transmissions asking about the location of the dog, which had been directed to pursue the suspect right before the deputies opened patrol car doors.
The K-9 handler responded to the location of the bite and disengaged the K-9 from the deputy who had been bitten.
A woman in the pickup truck was detained and placed inside a patrol car.
The truck driver could still be seen running through the woods, “but due to the accidental bite to the (deputy), the suspect was allowed to flee so that the deputy could immediately receive first aid to the bite area,” the report said
After first aid was applied, 911 was contacted and advised that a deputy had received a non-life-threatening injury. Greene County-Greeneville EMS responded and took the deputy to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment.
Deputies spoke with the truck passenger. She told deputies she begged the driver to allow her to get out of the truck, but was told she “better hold on” because he was not going to stop. the report said.
The woman said the suspect told her that Greene County law enforcement officers “would have to shoot him this time because he wasn’t going back to jail.”
The woman said that “she was terrified by the suspect’s behavior and begged him multiple times to allow her to leave the vehicle because she feared that she would be killed by the suspect’s driving.”
The man sought by sheriff’s deputies was identified as McKinney, who listed a Blue Springs Parkway address after an arrest in 2021.
Arrest warrants charging McKinney with felony evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment and driving on suspended license-3rd offense have been issued.
Deputies reviewed dash camera footage from the patrol car.
“An animal can be seen crossing the trail at a high rate of speed in the same direction as the fleeing suspect,” the report said.
Lujack has a history of evading law enforcement.
In April 2021, McKinney was involved in a pursuit that ended in Madison County, North Carolina.
A pursuit that began on 107 Cutoff Highway resulted in lengthy pursuit over the state line. In North Carolina, McKinney allegedly struck a Madison County deputy’s vehicle and the chase continued, the report said.
Spike strips were deployed, disabling the sport utility vehicle McKinney was driving. McKinney drove it through a property gate near Marshall before getting out and running away on foot. He was found in a nearby barn.
A Mosheim woman and her 5-month-old child with McKinney during the pursuit were uninjured, a deputy’s report said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of McKinney can contact the Greene County Sheriff’s Department at 423-798-1800.