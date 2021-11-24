Sheriff’s deputies are looking for a suspect after a man was stabbed about 11 p.m. Tuesday in the 100 block of Bowmantown Church Road in Limestone.
The victim was being placed in a Greene County-Greenville EMS ambulance when deputies arrived. A witness said a suspect named Harley Howard stabbed him “multiple times,” Deputy Ryan Caron said in a report.
The victim, identified as Daniel C. Wilson, of Jonesborough, suffered a “major injury” and was taken to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Wednesday morning.
One stab wound on the victim’s abdomen was seen by deputies as EMS personnel worked on Wilson. The witness said Howard had just left in a car.
The witness told deputies that she had heard “screaming and arguing” from a garage at the address but did not know a stabbing had taken place. The report said that she was told by Howard he had stabbed Wilson, and dropped him off at a Walgreens in Johnson City.
She told deputies that Howard was carrying “a fixed-blade knife with black tape wrapped around the handle” that was still in his hand before he placed it in the front of his pants as he got out of her car.
Witnesses said Howard and Wilson were working on a car in a garage when an argument started.
Sheriff’s detectives continue an investigation.