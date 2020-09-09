A Johnson City man sought by U.S. Marshals on multiple federal warrants turned himself in Tuesday at a Mayor Avenue address.
Branden Lee Frady, 39, of Lester Heights Road, surrendered to Greeneville police and bonding agents at 205 Mayor Ave.
Frady was indicted in February 2013 by a federal grand jury in Nashville on 10 counts charging him with sending threats through the U.S. Postal Service “and conveying false information indicating the use or attempted use of anthrax,” a news release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Tennessee said.
According to the indictment, between Sept. 10, 2012, and Sept. 18, 2012, while Frady was an inmate at Riverbend Maximum Security Institute in Nashville, he prepared and sent six threatening letters to then-Tennessee Gov. Bill Haslam, Tennessee Secretary of State Tre Hargett, the U.S. Post Office, and an assistant district attorney general for the 20th Judicial District of Tennessee in Nashville.
“Four of the letters contained white powder that the defendant claimed was Anthrax. The letters also made explicit death threats against the officials,” the news release said.
Frady was released from state custody in 2016, according to the Tennessee Department of Correction.
Frady was taken into custody without incident by Greeneville police and taken to the Greene County Detention Center to be held for the U.S. Marshal Service.