A Jonesborough man was charged with attempted first-degree murder after allegedly stabbing a man in the chest about 10:30 a.m. Sunday at the Jonesborough Flea Market on U.S. 11E.
Christopher B. Spears, 40, of Sugar Hollow Road, had a series of verbal arguments with the 23-year-old victim before a fight broke out, resulting in the victim being stabbed in the chest with a knife, Chief Deputy Leighta Laitinen, of the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, said in a news release.
The victim “appeared to be in very serious condition as a result of the stabbing” and was taken by Washington County EMS personnel to Johnson City Medical Center. His name was not released. The man was in critical condition Monday afternoon, the release said.
Spears was located nearby by deputies. He was held on $75,000 bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in Washington County General Sessions Court.