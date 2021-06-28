A Kingsport man staying at house that burned down Friday afternoon at 325 Leonard St. was found to have an active arrest warrant, Greeneville police Officer Ethan Metcalf said in a report.
A records check showed that Phillip D. Hale, of Temple Star Road, had an active arrest warrant for violation of probation.
Police encountered Hale about 1:25 p.m. Friday at the intersection of Leonard and North Nelson streets. Hale told police he had walked to the store and found the house burning when he returned.
The vacant house was destroyed. The cause and origin of the fire remain under investigation.
Hale was held pending a first appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.