An apparent road rage incident Monday night remains under investigation by Greeneville police.
Just before 10 p.m. Monday, a man was driving on East Vann Road approaching Asheville Highway when a driver in a Toyota Corolla swerved into his lane. Both cars continued on West Vann Road to the Marshall Lane and West Main Street intersection, where the man in the Toyota pulled into the parking lot of the Marathon market.
As the victim pulled up to the stop sign, the suspect got out of his car, took something out of the trunk and approached. He asked the other driver, “Why did you hit me?” and the victim replied he had not, Officer Jason Hope said in a report.
The suspect then struck the victim on the side of his face with a closed fist. The victim was about to get out of his car when he realized the suspect had a knife.The suspect told the victim he was going to stab him and the victim drove away toward West Main Street.
Police found a scratch on the driver’s side door of the victim’s Ford Mustang believed to be made with the knife. Damage to the car is about $500.