Man Struck By Car, Driver Flees Scene Oct 12, 2022 A man suffered suspected serious injures about 8:30 p.m. Tuesday when he was struck by a car in the 100 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway at the Kingsport Highway intersection.The car and driver left the scene, Greeneville police Officer Alison Brooks said in a report.Logan Z. Sellers was crossing the roadway when he was struck by a dark-colored sedan that was westbound on West Andrew Johnson Highway, according to the report.Greene County-Greeneville EMS took Sellers to Greeneville Community Hospital, where he was airlifted by helicopter to Johnson City Medical Center.Sellers' condition was not available Wednesday morning.A caller told Greene County 911 Dispatch that Sellers was sitting up and moaning after being struck by the four-door car, which continued on toward Mosheim.Anyone with information can contact the Greeneville Police Department at 423-639-7111.