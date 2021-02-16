A pedestrian suffered a broken left arm and a bloody nose Monday afternoon when he was struck by a vehicle on CCU Boulevard after crossing East Andrew Johnson Highway.
Police went to the Plaza Towers Apartments and spoke with Michael Hibbitts, who had been struck about 5 p.m. Monday by what a witness described as a white-colored sport utility vehicle. Hibbitts was being treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS at his apartment.
Hibbitts told officers he went to a store across the street to buy beer and was on his way back to Plaza Towers when he was struck by the SUV. The driver stopped and spoke with Hibbitts, who told the driver he did not want to call police and “was fine,” Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
The driver left and Hibbitts walked back to his apartment.
The witness told police that the vehicle involved was pulling out from CCU Boulevard to make a left-hand turn onto East Andrew Johnson Highway when she saw Hibbitts get struck.
The driver’s identity is not known.