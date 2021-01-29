A man who struck another man in the head with a crowbar about 2 a.m. Friday at a Quail Ridge Lane address is sought on an aggravated assault charge by sheriff’s deputies.
The victim told deputies he went to a house to spend the night when a man came out of the house and struck him with the crowbar.
The victim was hit on the left side of the head, causing a cut and swelling, sheriff’s Deputy Cody Travis said in a report.
The victim was treated at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and taken to Greeneville Community Hospital East for further treatment.
A suspect is named in the report.