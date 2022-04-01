A Greeneville man suffered fatal injuries about 8:30 p.m. Thursday when he was struck by a sport utility vehicle on East Andrew Johnson Highway, just east of Kingsport Highway.
Garrett H. Harrison, 31, was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Greeneville Community Hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, a police crash report said.
Driver Richard A. Lewis told police he was eastbound in a 2000 Chevrolet Blazer in the left-hand lane of East Andrew Johnson Highway when Harrison “darted across the highway and struck the front passenger side of his vehicle,” Officer Eric Davis said in a report.
No charges were filed against Lewis, who was not injured. Harrison was struck in the roadway in the area of Mountain Motorsports.
Coroner Calvin Hawkins ordered an autopsy to be performed on Harrison at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
Harrison listed an address on North Highland Avenue in December.