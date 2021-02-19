A man suffered suspected major injuries about 9:10 a.m. Thursday in a two-vehicle a crash that injured two others at the intersection of East Andrew Johnson Highway and Morgan Road.
A Toyota 4Runner sport utility vehicle driven by David R. Smith was northbound on East Andrew Johnson Highway and merged into the lane to turn left onto Morgan Road by Walmart, Greeneville police Officer Courtney Mikels said in a crash report.
The SUV cut in front of a westbound Toyota Tundra pickup truck driven by Ralph E. Bowery, causing a collision.
Smith was unresponsive when police made contact with him. Smith was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Friday morning.
911 Dispatch initially got a call about an elderly man who was bleeding from the head and unresponsive.
Passenger Cody L. Crain was not injured. Crain told police that Smith was not wearing a seat belt, had not been taking his medication “and he was not acting like himself before the crash,” the report said.
Bowery and passenger Elizabeth Bowery suffered suspected minor injuries but refused treatment from EMS.
Smith failed to yield the right of way, the report said.