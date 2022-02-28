A Greene County man who suffered life-threatening injuries Friday afternoon in an accident remains at Johnson City Medical Center.
Trey Youngblood suffered the injuries about 3:25 p.m. Friday as he was cutting up a fallen tree in the 1900 block of Warrensburg Road.
Youngblood was assessed at the scene by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and taken to the former Takoma Memorial Hospital property. He was transferred to a waiting Highlands Emergency Air Rescue helicopter and flown to Johnson City Medical Center, according to county 911 Dispatch logs.
Youngblood, general manager of the Farm Bureau Insurance office on West Main Street, has received an outpouring of support and prayers from the community, his wife Misty posted on social media.
She wrote her husband was cutting a tree that fell and lodged into another tree, blocking the roadway. It “snapped back and caused blunt force trauma to his chest and abdomen,” a Facebook post said.
Youngblood suffered serious injuries and underwent surgery. He was listed Saturday in critical condition and remained on a ventilator Monday morning, with the goal of reducing sedation and “weaning” him off the ventilator during the day, Misty Youngblood wrote.
“Please pray specifically for that,” she wrote.
Youngblood will have a lengthy recovery period. Friends gathered over the weekend at Johnson City Medical Center to show their support for the family.
A moment of silence for Youngblood’s recovery was observed Saturday night before the Greeneville High School-Sullivan East basketball game.
“Thank you everyone!!! You’ll never know how much you all mean to us!!! We love you!!! God gave us a miracle today and Trey is a fighter!!” Misty Youngblood wrote Sunday.