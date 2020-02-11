A Bandy Road man reported being the victim of a phone scam Monday afternoon.
The man told sheriff’s deputies that he received a phone call from a person who told him he had active arrest warrants “and that his bank account was frozen because of it,” Deputy Willam Carr said in a report.
The man went to a CVS pharmacy in Greeneville and purchased two Target gift cards, one for $500 and one for $331.
He gave the card numbers to the person on the phone and was given a confirmation number. The man was told officers would be at his house the next day with a cashier’s check.
The caller already had the victim’s Social Security number and date of birth, the report said.