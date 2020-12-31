A man unsuccessfully attempted to pass counterfeit $100 bills about 2 p.m. Wednesday at three Greeneville businesses, police Officer Burton Ellis said in a report.
He first went to Applebee’s Grill & Bar on East Andrew Johnson Highway. An employee determined the bill to be counterfeit and told the man, who then fled.
The suspect then went to the nearby Waffle House restaurant and tried to pass a counterfeit bill there. An employee there recognized the bill as counterfeit and the man again fled, the report said.
The suspect continued on to GNC in the Greeneville Commons, where he attempted to pass a third counterfeit $100 hill.
“The clerk caught it and the male suspect fled on foot,” the report said.
Police are looking for two Black males in their 20s who were wearing face coverings and hoodies.
The counterfeit bills were taken by police and placed into evidence.