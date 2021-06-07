Jake R. Stills, 49, of 55 Hackberry St., was charged early Sunday by police with felony vandalism for allegedly smashing out the front glass at Kyker’s Tobacco, 926 Snapps Ferry Road.
Stills allegedly used a mailbox to break the windows, Officer Katlyn Lamb said in a report.
Officers responded to the business about 3:45 a.m. Sunday after a burglar alarm activated. Police found broken glass and the mailbox, which came from the same address.
Stills had been seen earlier sitting in front of the building by an officer. An alert with his description was given.
Stills was located a short time later walking on Forest Hill Drive.
Stills “stated he was the owner of the store,” the report said.
The business owner retrieved surveillance video footage of a man matching Stills’ description taking the mailbox and breaking the front door glass.
Damage to five windows and the glass door totals $6,000.
Stills was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.