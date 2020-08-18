A Virginia man who allegedly told sheriff’s deputies that police instructed him to walk in traffic was charged Monday night with public intoxication.
Jay Scott Reed, 29, of Fairlawn, Virginia, was taken into custody in the 12900 block of West Andrew Johnson Highway after being seen walking eastbound in a westbound lane.
“He stated a cop told him to do that,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
Reed “was slightly confused and had slurred speech,” the report said.
Because of the high volume of truck traffic on the road going to the Walmart Distribution Center, Reed was taken into custody for his own safety, the report said.
Reed was held on $300 bond pending a first appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.