A Mosheim man who drove into a ditch early Tuesday told sheriff’s deputies he drank a pint of moonshine before getting behind the wheel.
Jonathon L. Moore, of 955 Flatwoods Road, was charged with driving under the influence, Deputy Jedidiah Jones said in a report.
Moore appeared to be asleep in a pickup truck driver’s seat when deputies arrived about 12:30 a.m. Tuesday to the 6700 block of Blue Springs Parkway.
Moore told deputies he drank a pint of moonshine before leaving a house he was visiting about an hour earlier, the report said.
Moore was unsteady on his feet as he got out of the truck. He attempted field sobriety tests, then told deputies he “was too intoxicated to complete them,” the report said.
Moore was held on bond pending a first General Sessions Court appearance.