A Chuckey man who allegedly fired gunshots into a house with three children and three adults inside in December was taken into custody Wednesday and served arrest warrants for six counts of felony reckless endangerment.
Darren E. Dinsmore, 23, of 6185 Chuckey Pike, is also charged by sheriff’s deputies with a felony count of vandalism.
Early on the morning of Dec. 20, 2019, Dinsmore allegedly “shot several rounds” into a Greene County home, Detective Sgt. Jimmy Willett said in a report.
The rounds went through windows and walls into the house as a man, woman, their daughter and three children between the ages of 4 and 11 years old slept, the report said.
No injuries were reported.
Walls inside and outside the house were damaged by the gunfire, along with a dresser, couch and refrigerator.
Bond for Dinsmore was set at $310,000 pending a first scheduled appearance April 13 in General Sessions Court.