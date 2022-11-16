A man who allegedly fired shots into a vehicle occupied by two women Tuesday night was taken into custody Wednesday morning by Greeneville police.
Issac Jarreau Story, 43, of Old State Route 34, Jonesborough, was charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder. About 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, police were called to a shooting in progress at 1500 Industrial Road, in the parking lot of Meco Corp.
Officers were told by two women in a sport utility vehicle that a man they identified as Story “fired several shots into the (SUV) they were sitting in at the time,” according to a police news release.
Story then left the area in what as described as an older-model Ford Explorer. A manhunt ensued.
He was in custody as of about 6 a.m. Wednesday, according to police.
Story will be charged with additional offenses.
One of the alleged victims told police that Story had come to the parking lot at her workplace “and shot a gun at her and (the other alleged victim),” a report said.
She is identified in the report as Story’s wife.
The woman told police that she was sitting in the driver’s seat of her sport utility vehicle and the second woman was in the passenger seat when Story approached the SUV, “busted the driver’s side window out and then fired the gun at them,” the report said.
The woman said Story “then used the gun to hit her in the head.”
The alleged victim had visible bruises to the left side of her head, and the passenger had blood on her face. The passenger told police she may have suffered cuts from broken glass from the driver’s side window.
Witnesses to the incident spoke with police. An investigation continues.
Story was charged in an unrelated 2018 case with attempted second-degree murder for stabbing a driver who accidentally ran over his dog in Greeneville.
Story entered a guilty plea in May 2021 in Greene County Criminal Court to a lesser offense of aggravated assault.
Story was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to a 10-year prison term at 35 percent release eligibility. He was given credit for time served.
Story was free on bond at the time of the 2018 offense awaiting resolution of a separate case that included drug and firearms possession charges when authorities say he stabbed a 59-year-old man who struck the dog with his car in the 100 block of Railroad Street.
Staff writer Mario Micallef contributed to this report.