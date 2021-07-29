A man who allegedly fired a gun at a Greeneville Police officer Thursday following a traffic stop is in custody.
Joseph Dale Hale was taken into custody shortly before 6 p.m. Thursday, Greeneville police Assistant Chief Michael Crum said.
Hale was apprehended after a search lasting over four hours involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
"The suspect is in in custody. No injuries to anyone," Crum said.
Charges are pending against Hale. Details of where he was located were not immediately available.
The search began in the area where North Main Street intersects with Baileyton Road and Bohannon Avenue.
Crum said an officer conducted a traffic stop involving Hale early Thursday afternoon.
“Earlier today, we had a traffic stop that led to a male running on foot,” Crum said. “When the officer pursued him, shots were fired by the suspect. No shots were returned by the officer.”
The officer was not injured, Crum said.
Authorities began searching for Hale using K-9 units. Greeneville Police were joined by multiple other agencies. A command post was established in the parking lot at the Chasan Industrial Complex on Snapps Ferry Road. A Tennessee Highway Patrol helicopter could be seen flying overhead.
“We’ve got quite a manhunt going on,” Crum said around 4 p.m. Thursday. “Local, state and federal agencies are helping us right now.”
Hale has a number of outstanding arrest warrants for alleged crimes including aggravated assault, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, theft and failure to appear in court. More charges will be filed in connection with the Thursday incident.
"I want to express my appreciation to each of the media outlets and all the local state and federal agencies that assisted us," Crum said.
Hale listed a Kingsport Highway address in January, according to court documents.