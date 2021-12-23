A Limestone man involved last year in a vehicle pursuit that began in Greeneville and ended in Hawkins County entered guilty pleas in Greene County Criminal Court to evading arrest, felony reckless endangerment, and driving under the influence-2nd offense.
Gabriel T. Barnett, 26, of Bowmantown Road, was sentenced by Circuit Court Judge Alex E. Pearson to three years of probation, with 60 days of jail time already served, court officials said.
Barnett’s Greene County Criminal Court case had been scheduled for trial Dec. 15, but the trial date was continued to the plea hearing held Friday.
Alleged use of excessive force at the conclusion of the pursuit spurred a lawsuit filed by Barnett against Hawkins County, Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson and Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies. The civil action alleges violation of Barnett’s civil rights and seeks at least $3.25 million in damages.
The lawsuit, filed in April in U.S. District Court in Greeneville and amended in September to include three Hawkins County sheriff’s deputies, is pending. A Jan. 19 scheduling conference with Magistrate Cynthia Wyrick was recently set.
Barnett asks for a jury trial. The lawsuit seeks punitive damages of at least $2.5 million and compensatory damages of at least $750,000.
The complaint filed on behalf of Barnett said that on April 12, 2020, a traffic stop was attempted by a Greeneville police officer dispatched to investigate a possible impaired driver in the 2300 block of East Andrew Johnson Highway. Emergency lights and siren were activated.
Barnett did not “immediately yield to law enforcement,” the complaint states.
A pursuit westbound on Highway U.S. 11E toward Hawkins County began. Barnett did not exceed 65 mph hour in the pickup truck he was driving, the complaint states.
Deputies attempted a “rolling road block” but road conditions were wet and it was dark, causing Barnett to lose control of his truck, which rolled down an embankment, the complaint said.
Barnett was attempting to climb out of the truck when “multiple law enforcement officers swarmed the vehicle, dragged Mr. Barnett out of the truck, and forcefully threw him face down in a mud puddle,” the complaint alleges.
The complaint alleges that one deputy “violently stomped his duty boot into the back of Mr. Barnett’s neck, forcing his face to remain partially submerged in the mud.”
Body camera footage shows a deputy “continually forcing Mr. Barnett’s face down by maintaining his boot’s position on Mr. Barnett’s neck, applying his entire body weight right on Mr. Barnett’s neck” as Barnett “screamed in agony,” the complaint alleges.
“While one officer repeatedly stomped the back of Mr. Barnett’s neck, another officer delivered numerous punches to his face,” the complaint alleges.
The complaint states that Barnett can be heard screaming, “I can’t breathe.”
Barnett’s claims include unlawful seizure and excessive force, assault and battery, “outrageous conduct/intentional infliction of emotional distress” and the failure of the sheriff’s office to adequately train deputies resulting in “deliberate indifference” and supervise them in the field.
The lawsuit was filed on behalf of Barnett by the Collins Shipley PLLC law firm in Greeneville.
Hawkins County Sheriff Ronnie Lawson said in April after the lawsuit was filed that Barnett’s allegations have no merit. Lawson said that because the litigation is pending he could not comment, “except to say I reviewed the facts and my officers didn’t do anything wrong.”
“They acted appropriately,” Lawson said. “There was no excessive force or civil rights violations made by any of my deputies that were assisting the other agencies involved.”
Barnett was initially charged after the pursuit by Greeneville police with driving under the influence-2nd offense, resisting arrest, evading arrest, possession of a Schedule V drug and failure to exercise due care.