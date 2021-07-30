Brandon R. Weeks picked the wrong day to try and elude law enforcement.
Weeks allegedly drove away from sheriff’s deputies Thursday afternoon during an intensive search for another man of similar appearance.
Weeks, 27, of 406 Elk St., was charged with a felony count of evading arrest and cited for speeding after being taken into custody.
Law enforcement was looking for a white male with shaved or short hair and facial tattoos in connection with an earlier incident where shots were fired at a Greeneville police officer, who was uninjured. Joseph Dale Hale, 29, was taken into custody later Thursday afternoon in connection with that incident.
A sheriff’s deputy was posted on Old Ridge Lane after Hale’s cellphone was pinged and placed him in that area.
Other police officers at that location left to look elsewhere for Hale. Deputy Peter Wellman stayed on Old Ridge Lane.
Just before 2 p.m. Thursday, a man with a shaved head and tattoo on the side of his face drove past going 51 mph in a 35 mph speed zone, a report said.
A traffic stop was attempted on Bolton Road and Kiser Boulevard. The vehicle did not stop and picked up speed as it continued onto Kingsport Highway.
Weeks attempted to turn right onto Airport Road and then cut back onto Kingsport Highway, nearly hitting a vehicle stopped at Airport Road, authorities said.
His vehicle “then came to a complete stop when driving into a roadblock of 20 officers already posted on Kingsport Highway,” the report said.
Weeks was pulled out of vehicle and identified. He was taken into custody.
Weeks was asked why he did not stop.
“He stated he thought he had a warrant for violation of probation. I ran Brandon for warrants (and) he came back clear,” the report said.
Weeks was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Friday in General Sessions Court.