Police looking for a man sought in shooting investigation took another man who resembles him into custody Saturday night on active arrest warrants.
Law enforcement is looking for 38-year-old Andrew Ryan Dinsmore on charges that include aggravated assault, especially aggravated burglary and especially aggravated robbery stemming from a home invasion incident on the night of Jan. 20 in a House Road home. The 36-year-old victim was shot in the leg.
Dinsmore remains at large.
Shortly after 9 p.m. Saturday, police received information that Dinsmore may be staying at a room at the Andrew Johnson Inn on East Andrew Johnson Highway. A man seen walking in the area was detained.
Billy S. Grimm, 23, of Valley Home Road, Morristown, “had similar features” as Dinsmore but was identified by officers. A records check showed Grimm had an active failure to appear arrest warrant.
Grimm was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions County.
The search for Dinsmore continues.
The victim told deputies that Dinsmore and another man he does not know entered his house in the Sunnyside community.
The man whose name the victim doesn’t know shot him in the leg “with what appeared to be a shotgun or a rifle,” the report said. The victim was taken by Greene County-Greeneville EMS to Johnson City Medical Center. His condition was not available Monday.
Deputies found four .22 caliber shell casings on the floor in the house and one .22 caliber bullet lodged in the floor. Forcible entry was made to the house through a rear door, the report said.
The sheriff’s department Criminal Investigations Department continues an investigation.
Anyone with information on Dinsmore’s location can call 911. The sheriff’s department hotline can be reached by a text message or by calling 423-972-7000.
To reach lead investigator Detective Sgt. Chuck Humphreys, call 423-798-1800 or email chumphreys@greenetnso.org.