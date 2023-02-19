A man who fired a gun at Greene County sheriff’s deputies after they attempted to serve an arrest warrant Saturday night was later shot and killed, according to a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation news release.
Before the man was shot early Sunday by deputies on Bolton Road, he shot a woman, who remained in critical condition Sunday morning, according to the TBI.
The man who died is identified as 37-year-old Joshua A. Baker. The woman shot was not identified by the TBI.
No deputies were injured.
Preliminary information released by the TBI states that just before 10 p.m. Saturday, Greene County deputies attempted to serve an arrest warrant on an individual at a residence at 2 Bolton Road, near the Kingsport Highway intersection.
“Upon arrival, shots were fired at deputies from inside the home. Shots continued to be fired from inside the house until just after midnight on Sunday,” the release states.
Just before 12:30 a.m. Sunday, deputies encountered a man and a woman at the back of the residence.
The news release states that Baker pointed a gun at the woman and shot her. Deputies returned fire, striking Baker, who was pronounced dead at the scene.
The woman was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
The officer-involved shooting incident was referred for review to the office of 3rd Judicial District Attorney General Dan E. Armstrong, who requested the TBI to investigate.
“At this time, the investigation remains active and ongoing. TBI agents are working to independently determine the series of events leading to the shooting, including collecting evidence and conducting interviews,” the release states.
“Throughout the process, investigative findings will be shared with the district attorney general for his further review and consideration. The TBI acts solely as fact-finders in its cases and does not determine whether the actions of an officer were justified in these types of matters.”
Sheriff Wesley Holt referred questions to the TBI.
Deputies involved in the incident were not identified.