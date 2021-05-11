A Greeneville man charged with attempted second-degree murder in 2018 for stabbing a driver who accidentally ran over his dog entered a guilty plea Friday in Greene County Criminal Court to a lesser offense of aggravated assault.
Issac J. Story, 41, was sentenced by Judge John F. Dugger Jr. to a 10-year prison term at 35 percent release eligibility. He was given credit for time served.
Story was free on bond on Sept. 4, 2018, awaiting resolution of a separate case that included drug and firearms possession charges when authorities say he stabbed a 59-year-old man who struck the dog with his car in the 100 block of Railroad Street.
The driver got out of the vehicle to check on the animal when Story came out of a house on Railroad Street, “became irate” and began yelling at him, according to a Greeneville police report.
The man got back in the vehicle and attempted to drive away, but Story allegedly followed him and “punched him through the window several times before producing a sharp object and stabbing the victim numerous times in the left arm and cutting his face,” the police report said.
The victim escaped and was driven to a hospital by a witness.
The man was taken to Johnson City Medical Center, where he underwent emergency surgery for the injuries. A lengthy recovery period followed, court officials said.
Story “knowingly attempting to kill (the victim) by cutting him with a knife,” a 2019 indictment by a Greene County Grand Jury on the attempted second-degree murder count states.
Story was free on bond at the time of the incident after having been charged with drug-related and firearms possession charges filed in April 2018. The charges were dismissed by the state Friday in satisfaction of the guilty plea by Story to aggravated assault, according to court documents.
Trial and plea dates for Story in both cases have been continued over the last two years until Friday, when the charges against Story were resolved.
Story has a history of violent behavior. In 1999, he was sentenced in Greene County Criminal Court to a lengthy prison term in connection with the the August 1998 stabbing death of a 22-year-man near the Greeneville Manor Apartments, the November 1998 shooting of a 19-year-old Greeneville man, and an unrelated armed robbery that took place on Nov. 2, 1998, the night before the 19-year-old was shot.
Story received sentences totaling 23 years in connection with the 1998 cases, including for second-degree murder for the death of the 22-year-old, an eight-year sentence for the attempted second-degree murder of the 19-year-old and a three-year sentence in exchange for a guilty plea to a reduced charge of aggravated burglary.
He was released from state custody in August 2017.
Story remained held Monday in the Greene County Detention Center.