A man whose body was found Saturday afternoon in a vehicle along the 70 Bypass was identified Tuesday by Greeneville police as 32-year-old Andrew F. Davenport.
Foul play is not suspected, Greeneville police Assistant Chief Michael Crum said in a news release.
“Although foul play is not suspected at this time, a complete decision or direction for the case cannot be rendered until the full autopsy findings are returned,” Crum said.
An autopsy was done at the Quillen College of Medicine at East Tennessee State University.
No further information is available as authorities await autopsy results, Crum said.
Police officers went to the location along the 70 Bypass after getting a call about 12:40 p.m. Saturday about a suspicious vehicle.
Davenport was found deceased in the vehicle. Newspaper archives list Davenport as living on Gap Mountain Road.
An investigation by the Greeneville Police Department, Greene County Sheriff's Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation continues.
Anyone with information can call Greeneville police Detective Sgt. Stacy Hobbs at 423-783-2814, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt at 423-798-1800, or 1-800-TBI-FIND.