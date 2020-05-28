Paul Wayne Winstead, 35, of 1820 Roaring Fork Road, was charged about 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by Greeneville police with driving under the influence and child endangerment.
Windtead was also charged with violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license.
Police received a call about a man passed out in a vehicle at a gas pump in the parking lot of Weigel’s market, 1401 Tusculum Blvd. A 12-day-old baby in a child seat was in the back seat of the car, Officer B.J. Wright said in a report.
Police were told by an employee that the car had been at the gas pump for about two hours.
It took “multiple attempts” by police banging on the car window to wake up Winstead, whose eyes “were bloodshot with pinpoint pupils,” the report said.
Winstead allegedly refused to provide a blood sample. He was held on bond at the Greene County Detention Center pending a General Sessions Court appearance.