A Greene County man was charged early Thursday with felony evading arrest, and multiple other offenses are pending after a vehicle pursuit that ended in North Carolina.
A woman and 5-month-old baby were in the sport utility vehicle driven by 29-year-old Lujack M. McKinney, of 2644 Blue Springs Parkway, sheriff’s Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
McKinney remained in custody Thursday morning in Madison County, North Carolina.
About 11:30 p.m. Wednesday, a deputy on routine patrol on 107 Cutoff Highway received a “be on the lookout” alert for a Subaru SUV driven by McKinney.
The SUV passed the patrol car at a high rate of speed at the intersection with Erwin Highway. Other deputies arrived in the area and patrol car lights and siren were activated.
McKinney allegedly refused to stop and a “lengthy pursuit ensued where (McKinney) failed to maintain lane, exceeded speed limits and ran multiple stop signs,” Deputy Andrew Long said in a report.
The SUV eventually drove over the state line into North Carolina. Madison County deputies took over the pursuit. McKinney allegedly struck a Madison County deputy’s vehicle and the chase continued, the report said.
Spike strips were deployed, disabling the SUV. McKinney drove it through a property gate off Coates Road near Marshall before getting out and running away on foot.
McKinney was found by Madison County deputies in a barn on the property. A Mosheim woman and her 5-month-old child with McKinney during the pursuit were uninjured, the report said.
The woman told law enforcement she tried to get McKinney to stop “multiple times.”
McKinney’s actions placed the woman and baby “in a position that serious bodily injury or death could have taken place,” the report said.
Lujack has numerous active arrest warrants in Tennessee. His driver’s license is revoked. He faces additional charges in Tennessee and North Carolina.
A hold was placed on McKinney by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department.