A man who had a handgun in his car Sunday on the campus of Tusuclum University was charged by sheriff’s deputies with carrying weapons on school property.
Ivan Markell Corbin, 22, of Warner Robins, Georgia, is free on bond pending a first scheduled court appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.
Deputies were called about 2:20 p.m. Sunday to the college campus on Shiloh Road to investigate a reported weapons law violation. Campus security officers had Corbin in custody, Deputy Robert Mathes said in a report.
The security officers followed Corbin to his vehicle to get his registration information. One of the security officers working at the college Sunday was sheriff’s Lt. Teddy Lawing, supervisor of School Resource Officers in county schools.
“While at the vehicle the suspect opened his glovebox and (Lawing) saw a handgun in plain sight. Officer Lawing stated that the suspect Ivan Corbin went to reach for the gun and was restrained,”the report said.
The Glock 9-millimeter handgun was secured and Corbin was taken into custody about 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
Corbin was told not to be back on Tusculum University property “until he was cleared to do so,” the report said.