A Greene County man with numerous previous contacts with local law enforcement suffered fatal gunshot wounds Thursday in an officer-involved shooting incident in Nashville.
Family members have questions about the death of 37-year-old Landon D. Eastep, who lived in Limestone before moving to Nashville. The incident remains under review by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation and the Metro Nashville Police Department, which released officer body camera video of the shooting.
Eastep, who listed addresses in Limestone, Greeneville and other Greene County locations over the last 10 years, was seen about 2 p.m. Thursday on the shoulder of Interstate 65 by a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.
“The trooper stopped to talk with him, and as the exchange escalated, Eastep produced a boxcutter,” a TBI news release said.
The trooper attempted to negotiate with Eastep as more troopers and officers from other agencies arrived. Negotiations with Eastep, “aimed at convincing him to surrender,” continued for about 30 minutes.
The TBI said at that point, Eastep “appears to adjust his stance and reach for what was later identified as a metal cylindrical object at his waist.”
“At least nine of the law enforcement officers fired upon Eastep, who died at the scene. No law enforcement officers were hurt in the incident,” the release said.
NASHVILLE POLICE INVOLVEMENT
Metro Nashville Police Department officers were also involved. The Associated Press reported that officers pleaded with Eastep, who stopped traffic along I-65 to drop the box cutter and surrender.
Instead, Eastep abruptly pulled another shiny object from his pocket and pointed it at police as if ready to shoot, prompting nine of the officers who surrounded him at gunpoint to open fire, killing him on the highway, according to officials and body camera video.
Nashville Police released the images and identified the officers involved within hours of the shooting. Eastep was identified as being a current Nashville resident.
"Nine law enforcement personnel fired their weapons after Eastep took a stance as if he had a firearm," Nashville police spokesman Don Aaron said.
Aaron cautioned that the images in the police video may be disturbing, but said they were released so that people could better understand what happened.
The confrontation began when the THP trooper saw Eastep sitting on a guardrail and stopped to offer him a ride. After a brief interaction, the man pulled a box cutter and the trooper called for backup, police said. Many other officers arrived, blocking traffic in both directions as a helicopter circled overhead.
"Whatever you're worried about, we can fix it," an off-duty Mount Juliet officer who stopped on his way home can be heard telling Eastep. "Let us get you some help though. This is not the answer."
Later, Eastep can be seen putting his right hand in his pocket while still carrying the box cutter in his left.
"Come on brother, just drop the knife, get your hand out of your pocket. If that's a gun what you've got in there, don't worry about it, we'll figure it out! We'll fix it!" the officer said.
Aaron said officers tried to deescalate the situation for about 30 minutes.
"Brother, look I don't have a damn vest on and I still stopped ... because I want you to go home today. I don't want you to end up dead on the side of the interstate. Nobody wants that," the officer said.
Finally, later, Eastep pulled a "silver, shiny cylindrical object" from his pocket and pointed it at officers. The object, it turned out, was not a weapon, Aaron said.
The six Nashville officers who fired their weapons were placed on routine administrative assignment while the shooting is reviewed by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation. The Metro Nashville Police Department also is conducting an administrative review, Aaron said.
‘PRETTY WILD’ BEHAVIOR
A cousin, Dustin Eastep, spoke Friday with The Daily Beast news website. He said Landon Eastep had distanced himself from his family after relocating to Nashville.
“He moved down there and ended up getting married, and quit talking to the family pretty much,” Dustin Eastep said. “A few months ago, he didn’t show up to his dad’s funeral or anything.”
Landon Eastep’s father, 74-year-old Howard William Eastep, of Limestone, died in September 2021.
Eastep was charged last November in Nashville with domestic assault. His case was pending.
Landon Eastep had numerous run-ins with the law in Greene County before moving to Nashville.
“He was pretty wild, doing things that he shouldn't have been. I’ll just leave it at that,” said Dustin Eastep, 39.
Landon Eastep worked in construction in Nashville. Dustin Eastep said through discussions with other family members, he learned his cousin was on the busy interstate highway because he and his wife got into a fight.
“He told her to let him out of the car and he started walking down the interstate,” Dustin Eastep said.
Eastep’s sister-in-law, Samantha McGill-Barge, launched an online fundraiser “to “help get justice for Landon Eastep.”
The GoFundMe page states that Eastep “was shot for no good reason at all and he did not deserve to die. He has left behind his wife, and she has no means to financially care for herself during grieving, bury Landon, or even provide any services for her husband. He had no life insurance and no other means of care after life.”
The fundraiser is no longer accepting donations, according to a message on GoFundMe Friday afternoon.
LOCAL HISTORY
Eastep, who gave an address on Happy Valley Road in Limestone, was charged with public intoxication on Dec. 28, 2018, by Greeneville police after creating a disturbance in a Greeneville Commons retail store.
Eastep allegedly began asking customers if they had a gun so he could kill himself, an officer said in a report.
Eastep told officers that “people were trying to kill him” and was acting “very paranoid,” the report said. Eastep allegedly admitted using methamphetamine earlier in the day.
Eastep was sentenced in October 2018 in Greene County General Sessions Court to six months in jail, with all time suspended and the balance on probation for driving while his license was revoked.
In May 2016, Eastep was charged with driving under the influence by Greeneville police. He was additionally charged with possession of Schedule III drugs, possession of stolen property and driving on a revoked license. He later entered guilty pleas to those charges.
Eastep was driving a car that was pulled over for having a stolen tag. An investigation showed the car was also stolen, the report said.
Eastep, who listed a Lakeshore Road address at the time, told officers he had earlier used methamphetamine and Suboxone.
Eastep told officers he was high on drugs "and the only reason he was driving was because he had to go get more meth," the report said.
In the several years prior to 2016, Eastep was charged with drug-related offenses, vandalism, theft-related offenses and other public intoxication counts.
In June 2012, Eastep was shot in the leg in what Greeneville police described as an apparent drug deal that went bad. Police found Eastep lying by the office door of a East Andrew Johnson Highway motel with blood coming from his left ankle.
He told police the shooting occurred in a car on East Andrew Johnson Highway, and the offenders then let him off near the motel.
David Baker, a Greene County assistant district attorney general, said Friday that local prosecutors were well acquainted with Landon Eastep.
Despite Eastep’s legal issues in Greene County, Baker was surprised to learn of the circumstances surrounding his death.
“Landon Eastep is somebody our office is familiar with, but I don’t remember him being violent,” Baker said.
Like many people caught up in the tide of drug addiction sweeping the region, Baker said that Eastep probably could have benefitted from time in a residential treatment facility of the type that are in short supply in East Tennessee.
“I remember him with a drug problem. He was a very emotional person,” Baker said. “When he wasn’t on drugs, he probably wasn’t a bad person.”