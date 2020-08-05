Samuel J. Whitehead, 24, of 110 Wooded Heights, was charged about 10:35 p.m. Tuesday by sheriff’s deputies with driving under the influence-2nd offense, violation of the implied consent law and driving on a revoked license.
A traffic stop of a pickup truck driven by Whitehead was made at Lee’s Food Mart, 1928 Asheville Highway, Deputy Mark Crum said in a report.
Whitehead was pulled over after being followed for more than a mile on Ashevile Highway. Whitehead was seen crossing the center line “numerous times,” with the truck driver’s side door opening while he was driving.
A strong odor of alcohol was detected coming from Whitehead, who was allegedly unsteady on his feet and “muffled in speech,” the report said.
A records check showed that Whitehead was driving on a restricted license that requires a court-ordered ignition interlock device, which had not been installed in the truck.
Whitehead allegedly refused to provide a breath sample to determine blood alcohol content.
Whitehead was held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Wednesday in General Sessions Court.