A man and woman were both charged about 2 p.m. Saturday with aggravated domestic assault by sheriff’s deputies after allegedly injuring each other.

Charged were Jeffrey L. Ramey, 54; and Ellen M. Ramey, 49, both of 276 Jackson Lane W.

Ellen Ramey allegedly struck Jeffrey Ramey in the head with a brick. She told deputies that Jeffrey Ramey had “hit her with a big stick,” a report said.

Jeffrey Ramey told deputies Ellen Ramey struck him with the brick.

Both alleged victims had large cuts over their eyes. Both were treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and taken to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment.

Both defendants have appearances scheduled in General Sessions Court.

Trending Recipe Videos