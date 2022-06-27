Man, Woman Charged With Aggravated Domestic Assault Jun 27, 2022 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save A man and woman were both charged about 2 p.m. Saturday with aggravated domestic assault by sheriff’s deputies after allegedly injuring each other.Charged were Jeffrey L. Ramey, 54; and Ellen M. Ramey, 49, both of 276 Jackson Lane W.Ellen Ramey allegedly struck Jeffrey Ramey in the head with a brick. She told deputies that Jeffrey Ramey had “hit her with a big stick,” a report said.Jeffrey Ramey told deputies Ellen Ramey struck him with the brick.Both alleged victims had large cuts over their eyes. Both were treated by Greene County-Greeneville EMS and taken to Greeneville Community Hospital for treatment.Both defendants have appearances scheduled in General Sessions Court. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ellen M. Ramey Jeffrey L. Ramey Deputy Law Defendant Assault Victim General Sessions Court Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt 6 Sheriff's Deputies Receive Promotions Black Knights Put On Show In First 7v7 TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide Local Business Donates Ambulance To Ukraine Aid Effort Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.