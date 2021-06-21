Tyler W. Nunley, 23, of 1290 Ottway Road, was charged Friday night by sheriff’s deputies with felony counts of evading arrest and possession of methamphetamine.
Also charged with evading arrest was 41-year-old Penny A. Broyles, of 6875 West Andrew Johnson Highway.
Nunley was seen about 8 p.m. Friday driving a “dirt bike” motorcycle out of woods in the 1300 block of Horse Creek Park Road, accompanied by a person on a four-wheeler, Deputy Ricky May said in a report.
The four-wheeler turned around when deputies were spotted. Nunley drove near the patrol car and stopped before fleeing. Another deputy heard the motorcycle get stuck nearby and deputies ran to it and took Nunley into custody.
A search of Nunley turned up two plastic bags containing about 3.4 grams of suspected meth in a cigarette pack.
The four-wheeler that fled crashed into a tree. A K-9 unit arrived and as the dog went into the woods, Broyles came out with her hands up, a report said.
Broyles told deputies she did not know why she fled.
Nunley and Broyles were held on bond pending a first scheduled appearance Monday in General Sessions Court.